48 Hours
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
FARMINGTON -- Two days after getting trounced, 64-28, by Huntsville in the Tony Chachere's Classic championship, Farmington's girls basketball team showed resilience by defeating Bentonville West, 59-25, Dec. 12.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.