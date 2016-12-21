Board Approves $3.5 Million Issue
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
FARMINGTON --Farmington School District will start 2017 with an additional $3.5 million in its capital improvements fund that will help get Phase 3 of the high school campus "out of the ground," said Bryan Law, superintendent of schools.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.