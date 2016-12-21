Cards Knock Off Bentonville West

SHOWCASE NONCONFERENCE VICTORY AT CARDINAL ARENA

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Farmington junior Xavier Staten passes to a teammate on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, against Bentonville West at Cardinal Arena in Farmington.
FARMINGTON -- Farmington (8-1) defeated Bentonville West (2-5), 74-45, in nonconference action Dec. 12 at Cardinal Arena.

