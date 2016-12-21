Finish Eludes Lady Wolves
HAAS HALL SQUEAKS BY LINCOLN GIRLS
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
LINCOLN -- Something put a lid on the goal in the fourth quarter and Lincoln was outscored 16-3 in the final period before losing, 46-41, to Haas Hall at home Friday.
