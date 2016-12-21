Lady Tigers Upended, 44-37, At Home

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Lexie Madewell gets off a shot in front of the rim. Madewell drew a foul in the Lady Tigers’ 44-37 home court loss to Gravette Dec. 13.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A 7-0 Gravette spurt over the last 4:50 of the first quarter enabled the Lady Lions to grab a lead they never relinquished in winning at Prairie Grove, 44-37, Dec. 13.