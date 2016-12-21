Lady Tigers Upended, 44-37, At Home

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Lexie Madewell gets off a shot in front of the rim. Madewell drew a foul in the Lady Tigers&#8217; 44-37 home court loss to Gravette Dec. 13.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Lexie Madewell gets off a shot in front of the rim. Madewell drew a foul in the Lady Tigers’ 44-37 home court loss to Gravette Dec. 13.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A 7-0 Gravette spurt over the last 4:50 of the first quarter enabled the Lady Lions to grab a lead they never relinquished in winning at Prairie Grove, 44-37, Dec. 13.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.