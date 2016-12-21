Lady Tigers Upended, 44-37, At Home
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
PRAIRIE GROVE -- A 7-0 Gravette spurt over the last 4:50 of the first quarter enabled the Lady Lions to grab a lead they never relinquished in winning at Prairie Grove, 44-37, Dec. 13.
