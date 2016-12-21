ORT To Offer Commuter Express Service

SUBMITTED PHOTO First motor coach bus purchased by Ozark Regional Transit for commuter service.
It is a challenging task to provide adequate transportation options in one of the fastest growing regions in the country in which Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) operates. In this continuing endeavor and in conjunction with a local young professionals organization, NWA Emerging Leaders, ORT will initiate Northwest Arkansas' first commuter express route in 2017.

