ORT To Offer Commuter Express Service
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
It is a challenging task to provide adequate transportation options in one of the fastest growing regions in the country in which Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) operates. In this continuing endeavor and in conjunction with a local young professionals organization, NWA Emerging Leaders, ORT will initiate Northwest Arkansas' first commuter express route in 2017.
