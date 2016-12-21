Peace At Standing Rock
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Two millennia ago, a host of angels began praising God, surprising shepherds sleeping in the fields. They announced the birth of King Jesus, saying "Peace on earth toward men of goodwill." I want to tell you about some men of goodwill whose actions helped make for peace in North Dakota.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.