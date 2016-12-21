Start 2017 With A Hike
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Start your new year surrounded by the beautiful, historic scenery of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Join Laura Jennings, park interpreter, for a free guided walk along the park's one-mile Battlefield Trail or take a self-guided walk any time throughout the day, using the "Prairie Grove Battlefield Trail" pamphlet.
