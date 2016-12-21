Tigers Thinking Next Time

GRAVETTE WINS LOW-SCORING GAME

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Cameron Simmons gets inside Gravette&#8217;s defense for a layup. Simmons had 12 points, but the Tigers lost at home, 42-33, Dec. 13.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Cameron Simmons gets inside Gravette’s defense for a layup. Simmons had 12 points, but the Tigers lost at home, 42-33, Dec. 13.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Over the past few years, Prairie Grove (3-5, 3-1) has had some notoriously slow starts to the boys basketball season coupled with strong finishes in conference play.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.