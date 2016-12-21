Tigers Thinking Next Time

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Cameron Simmons gets inside Gravette’s defense for a layup. Simmons had 12 points, but the Tigers lost at home, 42-33, Dec. 13.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Over the past few years, Prairie Grove (3-5, 3-1) has had some notoriously slow starts to the boys basketball season coupled with strong finishes in conference play.