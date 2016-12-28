'Come To The Table'
Farmington Church Helps With Hunger
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
FARMINGTON -- Farmington United Methodist Church provides a food pantry to help the needy, no questions asked, and the ministry is just one of many ways church members strive to show the love of Jesus by reaching out to others.
