Farmington Approves 2017 City Budget
COUNCIL OKS NEW POLICE POSITION
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council approved the city's 2017 budget earlier this month, giving a 3-percent cost-of-living raise to city employees and creating a new officer's position for the Farmington Police Department.
