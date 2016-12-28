Inspiring On The Field Leader

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Senior quarterback Harrison Swayne (right), shown going out for a pass from sophomore halfback Caleb Lloyd, a play Lincoln ran in their season finale against Prairie Grove, has been selected male Athlete of the Year for 2016 at Lincoln by the Enterprise-Leader.

LINCOLN -- A defining characteristic of a true leader is they inspire those around them and senior quarterback Harrison Swayne, male Athlete of the Year at Lincoln is no exception.