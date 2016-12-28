Lady Cards Win At Rogers Heritage
FARMINGTON GIRLS GET TWO WINS OVER 7A WEST
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
FARMINGTON -- Coach Brad Johnson got his second win in the 7A West in a week when Farmington survived a last-second missed layup by Rogers Heritage's Meredith Lakis.
