Lady Cards Win At Rogers Heritage

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington head coach Brad Johnson outlines game strategy during a time-out. The Lady Cardinals came into the Christmas break with an 8-2 record after wins over 7A schools, Bentonville West and Rogers Heritage.

FARMINGTON -- Coach Brad Johnson got his second win in the 7A West in a week when Farmington survived a last-second missed layup by Rogers Heritage's Meredith Lakis.