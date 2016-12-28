Thanks For Football Memories

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln quarterback Harrison Swayne completed 87 of 183 passes for 1,422 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was the Wolves’ second leading rusher with 72 carries for 525 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per rush with 7 touchdowns. Swayne has been named male Athlete of the Year for 2016 at Lincoln by the Enterprise-Leader.

LINCOLN -- Harrison Swayne was disenchanted and felt like he was done with football after a sophomore 2014 season in which the Wolves went 2-8 and 1-6 in the 4A-1.