Thanks For Football Memories

SWAYNE IS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AT LINCOLN

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln quarterback Harrison Swayne completed 87 of 183 passes for 1,422 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was the Wolves&#8217; second leading rusher with 72 carries for 525 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per rush with 7 touchdowns. Swayne has been named male Athlete of the Year for 2016 at Lincoln by the Enterprise-Leader.
LINCOLN -- Harrison Swayne was disenchanted and felt like he was done with football after a sophomore 2014 season in which the Wolves went 2-8 and 1-6 in the 4A-1.

