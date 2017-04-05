Before And After Spring Break

LADY CARDINALS SEEK CONTINUITY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Brandy Wallace is safely on while the Clarksville first baseman eyes her to see if she will come off the bag. The Lady Cardinals defeated Clarksville, 13-4, in March and won four games while losing twice during the Conway tournament held last weekend.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Brandy Wallace is safely on while the Clarksville first baseman eyes her to see if she will come off the bag. The Lady Cardinals defeated Clarksville, 13-4, in March and won four games while losing twice during the Conway tournament held last weekend.

FARMINGTON -- Injuries affected Farmington's starting pitching before spring break with the Lady Cardinals playing resurgent softball when they returned to action last week.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.