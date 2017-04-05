Farmington Graduate Heads To Ethiopia

Colton Flynn

Colton Flynn, a graduate of Farmington High School and a doctoral student at Oklahoma State University, has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Award to conduct research in Ethiopia during the 2017-2018 academic year. The Fulbright program places U.S. students in countries around the world where they act as an ambassador for the United States, work with research advisers, and learn about the people and culture.