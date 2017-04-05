Sea Of Cardinal Red
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Riding an emotional roller-coaster after taking a 12-1 lead, then watching Shiloh Christian score 11 unanswered runs, the Farmington baseball team found a way to win.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.