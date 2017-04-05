Tigers 6-2 Coming Into Spring Break
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE - The Tiger baseball team improved to 6-2 after suffering their second loss of the year to Elkins on March 14, Prairie Grove rebounded, getting wins over West Fork (9-1) March 16 and Berryville (10-3) on March 17.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.