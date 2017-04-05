Tigers 6-2 Coming Into Spring Break

PRAIRIE GROVE - The Tiger baseball team improved to 6-2 after suffering their second loss of the year to Elkins on March 14, Prairie Grove rebounded, getting wins over West Fork (9-1) March 16 and Berryville (10-3) on March 17.

