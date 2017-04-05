Tigers Win Baseball Contests
WINS OVER GREENLAND, WEST FORK
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove snapped a 3-game losing streak by posting a 9-1 win over Greenland March 27, then beat West Fork, 10-2, Friday after losing, 4-1, to Shiloh Christian Thursday.
