Tigers Win Baseball Contests

WINS OVER GREENLAND, WEST FORK

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Couper Allen throws the ball from home plate. Prairie Grove defeated Greenland and West Fork last week but lost to Shiloh Christian
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Couper Allen throws the ball from home plate. Prairie Grove defeated Greenland and West Fork last week but lost to Shiloh Christian

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove snapped a 3-game losing streak by posting a 9-1 win over Greenland March 27, then beat West Fork, 10-2, Friday after losing, 4-1, to Shiloh Christian Thursday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.