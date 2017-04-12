Can't Keep A Good Girl Down

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Kendra Cummings (center) signs a national letter of intent to play women’s college basketball for Central Baptist College, of Conway, on Thursday. She was accompanied by her family and friends from left: teammate Darrian McConnell, her father Darrien Cummings, her mother Tennille Cummings, and brother Tyler Cummings while Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes looks on.