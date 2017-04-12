Casino Night To Help Lincoln Senior Center
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Lincoln Senior Center is hosting a Casino Night on Saturday, April 15, in Springdale at the Springdale Senior Center. All proceeds will go to the Lincoln Senior Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Price is $20 for seniors and $30 for all others. Included is dinner, dancing with Tulare Dust Band and gaming tables with $1,000 in play money.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.