Casino Night To Help Lincoln Senior Center

Lincoln Senior Center is hosting a Casino Night on Saturday, April 15, in Springdale at the Springdale Senior Center. All proceeds will go to the Lincoln Senior Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Price is $20 for seniors and $30 for all others. Included is dinner, dancing with Tulare Dust Band and gaming tables with $1,000 in play money.

