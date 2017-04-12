Courtesy Honor
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
SUBMITTED PHOTO First-graders from Prairie Grove Elementary School recognized for courtesy in March are back row, left to right: Treyson Tabor, Semmie Guenther, Leon Frisard; front row, left to right: Tad Johnson, Callan Watthuber, Ayden Skelton.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.