Courtesy Honor

SUBMITTED PHOTO First-graders from Prairie Grove Elementary School recognized for courtesy in March are back row, left to right: Treyson Tabor, Semmie Guenther, Leon Frisard; front row, left to right: Tad Johnson, Callan Watthuber, Ayden Skelton.

