Cummings Signs With Central Baptist

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Kendra Cummings (seated) signed a national letter of intent to play women’s college basketball for Central Baptist College, of Conway, on Thursday. Her teammates from the 2016-2017 high school girls basketball season joined her for a group photo during the celebration.

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Kendra Cummings poses with her older brother, Tyler, a 2014 Lincoln graduate. Tyler and Kendra played a lot of 1-on-1 basketball helping Kendra hone her game. She accepted a scholarship offer from Central Baptist College, of Conway, on Thursday.