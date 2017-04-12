Overcoming Disappointment

SMITH SIGNS TO CHEER WITH JBU

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

SHELLEY WILLIAMS SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Grace Smith celebrates a cheerleading scholarship from John Brown University in Siloam Springs with her family. Seated, from left are: Neal Smith, Grace’s father; Grace; Michele Smith, Grace’s mother. Standing are: Marcos Gutierrez, admissions counselor for JBU; Roy Wilson, Grace’s grandfather; and Marylin Wilson, Grace’s grandmother. Grace with be graduating Prairie Grove High School this year with honors and also has an academic scholarship at JBU.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The disappointment of not making the varsity cheer squad her senior year hasn't kept Prairie Grove senior Grace Smith from pursuing her dream.

