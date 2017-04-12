Overcoming Disappointment
SMITH SIGNS TO CHEER WITH JBU
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The disappointment of not making the varsity cheer squad her senior year hasn't kept Prairie Grove senior Grace Smith from pursuing her dream.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.