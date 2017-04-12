Passing On Pom Poms

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Grace Smith recently signed a national letter of intent to cheer for John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, fulfilling a lifelong ambition. She is the daughter of Neal and Michele Smith, of Prairie Grove. Her cousin, Maranda Wilson, cheered for Huntsville in high school and gave her poms to Grace as an inspiration. Grace has been giving back, coaching the fourth-grade pee wee cheerleaders, including her little sister, Kylea, 10, who is currently in fourth grade.