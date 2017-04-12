Pinwheels Planted For Child Abuse
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Brightly colored, spinning pinwheels have been placed along the highway in Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln to help bring attention to the seriousness of child abuse.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.