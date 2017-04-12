Shopping Thriftily

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sarah Hileman of Prairie Grove places children’s clothes on hangars at LIFE Ministries thrift store in Prairie Grove. The store is open 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sarah Hileman of Prairie Grove places children's clothes on hangars at LIFE Ministries thrift store in Prairie Grove. The store is open 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.