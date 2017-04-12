Valley View Seeks Permission To Connect To PG Sewer
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The nonprofit organization running Valley View's sewer system has formally asked for permission to connect to Prairie Grove's wastewater treatment plant.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.