Abshier Named NFHS Southwest Coach Of The Year

FILE PHOTO Prairie Grove head football coach Danny Abshier has been named the National Federation of State High School Coaches Association Southwest Section Coach of the Year. Abshier led the Tigers to a 12-1 record, 2016 conference championship, and second consecutive appearance in the State 4A semifinals.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Danny Abshier is quick to attribute his success to those around him, mentioning assistant coaches and various playmakers, who have worn a Tiger jersey over the last 20 years.