Abshier Named NFHS Southwest Coach Of The Year
PRAIRIE GROVE FOOTBALL COACH HONORED
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Danny Abshier is quick to attribute his success to those around him, mentioning assistant coaches and various playmakers, who have worn a Tiger jersey over the last 20 years.
