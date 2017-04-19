All The Right Moves

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington coach Randy Osnes, shown coaching third base while Carley Antwine poises herself to race home against Harrison in an 8-1 victory on April 4, quietly achieved a milestone with his 500th career win April 1 over Conway. Osnes has been head coach at Farmington since 1998. He has guided the Lady Cardinals to state championships in 2000, 2005 and 2011, three state runner-up finishes in 2001, 2002 and 2003, plus 18 conference championships. As of Friday, the Lady Cardinals’ 2017 record stands at 16-7.