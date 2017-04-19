Bell Pharmacy To Close After 50 Years
HALL TO BECOME HARPS PHARMACIST
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
LINCOLN -- After 50 years on historic Lincoln Square, Bell Pharmacy will close its doors June 6 and pharmacist Luke Hall will move down the highway to the new Harps Food Store on Pridemore Drive.
