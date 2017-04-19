Farmington Senior Signs Intent To Judge Livestock
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Farmington High School senior Dixie Miller is the second senior this year to sign a letter of intent to compete on a livestock judging team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.