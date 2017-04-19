Man Charged With Vehicle Break-In
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A Fayetteville man is charged with felony breaking or entering and taking articles from a vehicle and two misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance as the result of video surveillance from a residence's house.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.