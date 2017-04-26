City Lays Sidewalk For Students

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove public works employees are installing .42 mile of sidewalk in this field from Bush Street in front of Prairie Grove High School to U.S. 62 B. The sidewalk will connect subdivisions and residential areas on the south side of the highway to school campuses.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Next school year, students living on the south side of U.S. Highway 62B in Prairie Grove will be able to cross a large grassy field by sidewalk to reach their school campuses.