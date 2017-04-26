Correction

An article on Historic Cane Hill Inc., and its oral history project had an incorrect spelling. The correct spelling is Linda Doede. She would dress up at the Cane Hill Harvest Festival to tell visitors about life in Canehill years ago. Doede of Fayetteville passed away Feb. 5, 2016.

