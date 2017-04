Photo by Shelley Williams special to the Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior Austin Jentzsch recently signed to play baseball with Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. accompanied by his family. Picture (from left) Shane Jentzsch, Austin’s father, Karyn Jentzsch, Austin’s step mother, Prairie Grove baseball coach Chris Mileham, Austin Jentzsch, Gena Knight, Austin’s mother, and Kevin Knight, Austin’s step father. Through 21 games played this season, Jentzsch is batting .302 with 17 RBIs, 8 doubles, 1 triple and 2 home-runs.