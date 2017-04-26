PG Livestock Judging Team Wins State
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove High School's FFA Livestock Judging Team won the state championship earlier this month at the University of Arkansas and will advance to the national competition in the fall.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.