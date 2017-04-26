PG Livestock Judging Team Wins State

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove’s FFA Livestock Judging Team finished first in the State Career Development Final Competition, held April 13-14 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Members are Chandler Rhein, left, Mason Walker, Whitney Walker and Kinder Harlow. The team will advance to the national competition in the fall.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove High School's FFA Livestock Judging Team won the state championship earlier this month at the University of Arkansas and will advance to the national competition in the fall.