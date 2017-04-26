Prairie Grove Agrees To Accept Valley View Sewer
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council approved a resolution last week to enter negotiations to accept untreated wastewater from the Valley View residential area.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.