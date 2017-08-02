Jowers Pursues Air Force Appointment

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Rising senior Javan Jowers, who plays tailback and slot receiver for the Cardinal football team, attended the Summer Seminar June 18-23 at the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo. He plans to pursue a congressional appointment to the Air Force Academy.

FARMINGTON -- Career academy takes on a whole new meaning for Javan Jowers since attending the United States Air Force Academy Summer Seminar, June 18-23.

