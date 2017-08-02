Lincoln School Board Approves Bank Loan
MONEY WILL BE USED FOR FOOTBALL TURF, TRACK SURFACE
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board, minus two members, approved a resolution last week for a 10-year loan from Arvest Bank to finance artificial turf on the football field and a new rubberized track surface around it.
