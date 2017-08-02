Magic Tricks, Crazy Antics Bring Smiles, Laughter

Tommy Terrific says the magic words "Abracadabra" over this wooden chest. He had placed a box of legos to make the Eiffel Tower in the chest.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Children's Library ended its summer reading program with a fun, crazy and wacky performance from Tommy Terrific.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.