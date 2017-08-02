Pastors Also Need A Time Of Rest
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Tom Nelson is the senior pastor of Denton Bible Church in Denton, Texas, a role he has held for many of the almost 40 years the church has been in existence.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.