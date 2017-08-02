Planners Approve Hillside Estates Subdivision
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
FARMINGTON -- City officials and the developer of a proposed subdivision along North Garland McKee Road have come to an agreement in principle to build a seven-acre regional detention pond to help alleviate and reduce flooding that occurs in Meadow Sweet subdivision during major rain events.
