Planners Approve Hillside Estates Subdivision

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

LYNN KUTTER Jay Moore, a member of Farmington Planning Commission, asks questions about a preliminary plat for Hillside Estates subdivision. The commission approved the preliminary plat after a lot of discussion among commissioners, city officials and with residents from the adjacent Meadow Sweet subdivision.
LYNN KUTTER Jay Moore, a member of Farmington Planning Commission, asks questions about a preliminary plat for Hillside Estates subdivision. The commission approved the preliminary plat after a lot of discussion among commissioners, city officials and with residents from the adjacent Meadow Sweet subdivision.

FARMINGTON -- City officials and the developer of a proposed subdivision along North Garland McKee Road have come to an agreement in principle to build a seven-acre regional detention pond to help alleviate and reduce flooding that occurs in Meadow Sweet subdivision during major rain events.

