Prairie Grove Man Faces Rape Charge
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- A Prairie Grove man faces a rape charge after a young girl told police he had been sexually assaulting her for the last three to four years, according to a report from Prairie Grove Police Department.
