Special Thanks For Summer Reading Program
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
A big thanks to Ms. Sherry Rodgers for all she has done to make our summer reading program fun and interesting. From boas and bats to birdhouses and Japanese art, we have had a good time.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.