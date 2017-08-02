Time To Celebrate 100 Years
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Remember the special celebration to honor Nathan D. Mefford for his 100th birthday will be this Sunday, Aug. 6, in the Lincoln Senior Center, from 2 to 4 pm. The family requests no gifts, please. This is a rare occasion, and hopefully the weather will cooperate, and all who know him can attend.
