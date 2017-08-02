Time To Celebrate 100 Years

Remember the special celebration to honor Nathan D. Mefford for his 100th birthday will be this Sunday, Aug. 6, in the Lincoln Senior Center, from 2 to 4 pm. The family requests no gifts, please. This is a rare occasion, and hopefully the weather will cooperate, and all who know him can attend.

