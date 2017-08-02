Valley View Sewer Approved For $1 Million Loan
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
A local sewer improvement district will use a $1 million low-interest loan from Arkansas Natural Resources Commission to complete the design work and obtain easements to connect to Prairie Grove's sewer system.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.