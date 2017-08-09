Westville Man Killed Truck, Train Crash
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
WESTVILLE -- A 27-year-old man was killed Friday morning when his truck collided with a train in Westville, Okla., according to police.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.