Westville Man Killed Truck, Train Crash

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Graham Thomas Siloam Springs Hearald Leader Emergency crews responded to a train-truck accident Friday morning near Industrial Park Road and Cemetery Road in Westville, Okla. Officials confirmed there was a fatality in the accident.
WESTVILLE -- A 27-year-old man was killed Friday morning when his truck collided with a train in Westville, Okla., according to police.

