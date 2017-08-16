Gregg Earns All-State Honors
FARMINGTON HURLER WAS HANDY WITH BAT
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
FARMINGTON -- During his senior season, Farmington ace Tyler Gregg was named All-State in baseball, and selected to the All-Tournament State 5A Baseball team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.