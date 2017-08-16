Unto The Least Of These

SHELLEY WILLIAMS SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Christian Church is helping to build a new home for Robert and Wendy Eiter on the left. They are standing with church members Bill and Patti Mills. Many adults and youth showed up to start building the new home in the church parking lot.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prairie Grove Christian Church has built or rebuilt almost 30 homes to help those devastated by natural disasters and the latest house is about 10 miles from the church off Harmon Road.